1929-2021
Carol Sue Dilts Mooney, was born December 24, 1929. She passed away January 17, 2021.
I was born the daughter of Lola Turner Dilts and Robert Dilts in Chicago, Illinois.
I was in the W.A.F. Women's Air Force for a year.
I was a volunteer most my life. I was a Girl and Boy Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher, and other activities at church for years. I was a receptionist at the Hill Aerospace Museum for the last years. I loved square dancing, bowling, playing pinochle and playing bingo.
My favorite activity was watching my grandchildren and great-grandchildren play different sports.
I am survived by my son Robert and Sally Mooney, my daughter Kari Jones, my daughter Merry (deceased) and Ken Roberts, 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. I am also survived by Kathy Russell and five nieces and nephews.
I was preceded in death by my parents and my sister Cleo Lienhardt.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, West Point Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers I request to please donate to the Clearfield Community Church.
