Carole Barkema
1936 - 2021
Carole Barkema passed away February 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV. She was born to Carl Johnson and Flossie Olson Johnson on October 1, 1936 in Great Falls, MT.
She was married for 40 years to her adoring husband CMSgt. (ret) Keith W. Barkema (deceased in 1996). She was a proud and caring mother of 7 children who meant the world to her. Carole lived in many states and countries where she was richly blessed with lasting friendships around the world. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by all who knew her.
Carole was a member of the Baptist Faith. She retired from Hill Air Force Base as a childcare provider in the Child Development Center. She enjoyed Coca Cola, Nascar, Electronics, going on drives in the mountains, collecting things, and loved her dogs.
She is survived by her children Vickie (Rick) Derby, Jeany (Steve) Turkett, Kathy (Mike) Castaneda, Keith (Lisa) Barkema, Suezie (Chris) Lefebvre, Carl (Gina) Barkema, and Ken (Kelli) Barkema, sister Phyllis Hansen, 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Keith, grandson Christopher, brother Dale, and daughter-in-law Gayla.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m., visitation prior to service from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m., Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, UT.
Funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch the service, scroll to the bottom of Carole's obituary on Saturday, February 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m., www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on our website indefinitely.