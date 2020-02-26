Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Carole Barlow Madsen, peacefully passed away February 22, 2020, at the age of 84 of natural causes and most of a broken heart after the passing of her husband, Raymond Fox Madsen, love of her life.
Carole and Raymond raised five amazing children and their children blessed them with 13 wonderful grand children and 27 great-grandchildren, making their family complete. The family was everything to them and there were no limits as to what they would do for each and every one. Families are forever and they will always be in our hearts until we meet again.
She was blessed with a gift of many talents from sewing, crocheting, crafting, singing, dancing and her favorite, playing the piano. She loved her piano and played it for 74 years, right up to her final days.
Carole was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many church callings and serving her Heavenly Father was always an honor.
Carole was mostly a stay at home mom, sacrificing her nursing education to focus on being the best mother she could be. Eventually, she worked many different jobs broadening her knowledge of various things. She retired from Chancellor Gardens Assisted Living, being, by far, her favorite job. She loved caring, helping and nurturing others and continued to visit Chancellor Gardens after she retired.
She is survived by her five children: Terrie Rae Thompson, Ginette (Stephen) Oxborrow, Connie (Greg) McAtee, Curt (Shelley) Madsen, Russell (Deirdre) Madsen, numerous grand and great-grandchildren, sister, Joyce Smith, and sister-in-law, Sandy Barlow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Fox Madsen; parents, Milton and Marie Barlow; siblings: Arlene Darger, Clifton Barlow, Jeniel Kalm, Earl Barlow, and son-in-law Tommy Thompson.
Graveside services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
