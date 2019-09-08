August 16, 1931 ~ September 1, 2019
On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Carole Harris Lee, loving wife, mother and friend, passed away at the age of 88.
She was born on August 16, 1931, in Brigham City, UT, to Alma and Florence (Leggitt) Harris. She graduated from Weber County High School and the seminary program in 1949. She led a very active life as an Ogden Socialite until she met and married the love of her life Thomas Allen Lee on April 22, 1960. Together they raised four children and were blessed with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She retired from the IRS after 19 years of service.
Carole had a passion for painting and she made beautiful art that she shared lovingly with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She was known for her shy smile, her patience, her kind compassionate spirit and her devotion to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and chocolate chip waffles!
Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents, Alma and Florence; her sisters, Marilyn Garner and DeAnna Sellers.
She is survived by her four children: Laurie Hill, Steven Lee, Mark (Naleen) Lee, Kelly (Brandy) Lee; her brother Richard Harris; and sister Connie Ellis.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836? 36th St., Ogden, UT. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00? 10:45 a.m. in Leavitt's Mortuary Chapel prior to the graveside service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: