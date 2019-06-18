April 13, 1943 ~ June 6, 2019
Carole Louise Smith, 76, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
She was born April 13, 1943, in Evansville, Indiana to Emery E. and Mary Ellen May. She grew up in Chester, Illinois and attended Chester High School, where she graduated in 1961. She also attended South East Missouri State College, where she graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1966.
She met the love of her life, Norman Byron Smith at the University of Illinois and they were married on August 20, 1966, in Chester, Illinois.
Carole was an outstanding musician and was involved in chorus and band. She played trombone in her younger years and played the piano throughout her life. Carole taught swim lessons and was on a successful synchronized swim team. After she graduated from high school, she was a camp counselor in Missouri and Wisconsin. She taught music in an elementary school for two years and taught private piano lessons for 27 years. She was a member of the American Guild of Organists for three years.
Carole was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed swimming, hiking, golfing, bowling, tennis, snow and water skiing, music, being in the outdoors, and spending time with her family.
Carole is survived by one child, Kelly (Michael) Clark; two grandchildren, Amanda (Tim) Judd and Weston (Bailie) Clark; and three great-grandchildren, Aubree Judd, Taislee Judd, and Aniston Clark. Also surviving are two sisters, Catherine Lorino and Marilyn (Robert) Herschbach. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Norman Smith.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
The family expresses their gratitude to Barrington Place and Bristol Hospice for their loving care.
