September 14, 1938 ~ June 18, 2020
Carollyn Ruth Donaldson Mathis, 81, died peacefully at her Sunset, UT home on June 18, 2020 of kidney failure. She was born September 14, 1938 in Deering ND, to James Glespy Donaldson and Freeda Matilda Peterson.
In nurses training she met missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She met and married Daniel William Mathis in Minot, ND on December 30, 1960. Two years later they were sealed in the Logan, Utah Temple. She worked actively as a Registered Nurse for over 50 years.
A prolific poet, she has written over 700 on a wide variety of subjects. Her biggest achievement was a 500 page Peterson Family History book she compiled for 30 years and distributed this winter. She loved to create beautiful things.
Carollyn was a true mother and friend to all! She and Dan have been blessed with five children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After 60 years together they joked about trying for a double funeral, and were only apart 21 days. They will continue to bless and lead their family through eternity.
She is survived by her children: Wynette (Merrill) Johnson, Morgan; Tammy Braegger, Willard; Trent, Murray; Curtis (Dawn), IN; and Jennifer (Shane) Phippen, Willard; sisters Jeanne Shepherd and Chris (Vince) Haile.
Her husband, parents, and youngest sister Nancy Brough preceded her in passing.
Friends may visit with family and a short program will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. Interment, Willard, UT Cemetery.
