Carolyn Ballinger Oborn
October 7, 1935 - April 13, 2021
Carolyn was born October 7, 1935 to Gerald and Marion McFarland Ballinger. She grew up in Ogden and attended the old Dee School on 20th Street, the old Mound Fort Junior High School on 12th and Washington, and graduated from Ogden High.
She and Charles (Chuck) Oborn were married, later divorced, and raised three children, Richard, Suzanne and Gary.
Carolyn retired from Ogden School District after many years as a secretary at Ben Lomond High School and later at the Asbestos Office, Maintenance Department for the district.
Carolyn had many hobbies, too numerous to mention. She loved going on long drives in her Mini Cooper, spending time at the cabin in the Uintas, "fixing up" her house, and rearranging her flower garden every few years.
Carolyn is survived by her children Rick and Jan Oborn, Roy UT, Suzi Oborn and her longtime friend Mike Brenchley, Ogden, and Gary Oborn, Ogden. Grandchildren Stan and Kallie Oborn, Emilee and Jamie Williams, and great granddaughter Ashlee Williams, and Carolyn's former husband Chuck Oborn, Ogden. Also survived by her feline housemate Kat, AKA Tabitha, destroyer of all sofas and chairs.
She was preceded by her sister Renae (Howard, deceased) Hansen and her brother Jerry Ballinger, and her parents, Gerald and Marion Ballinger.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. Condolences my be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
In honor of our mom, the family request would be to make an appointment for your colon cancer screening today.
