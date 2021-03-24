Carolyn Chugg Taylor
1937 - 2021
Carolyn Chugg Taylor was born August 3, 1937 in Acequia, Idaho to Beatrice Smith Chugg and Durard Chugg. She married Dell K. Taylor in the Logan LDS Temple on September 10, 1957.
She is survived by her husband, Dell; son Daniel Kinyon (Jolene) Taylor;3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Alicia Taylor.
Graveside services will be held at 2p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com