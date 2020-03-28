Carolyn Cook Green

1936 ~ 2020
On the evening of Tuesday, March 24, 2020 our loving mom, grandma, and great-grandma returned home to be with her sweetheart, Kelly Green, and the many family members that preceded her.
Carolyn was born on January 8, 1936, in Ogden, Utah to Lloyd J. Cook and Fay L. Cook. Carolyn grew up in Syracuse, Utah and attended Davis High School where she met her eternal companion. They were later married on October 12, 1956, in the Salt Lake Temple. Mom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where as a youth she enjoyed socializing, dancing and fulfilling many callings later in her life.
Mom enjoyed the farm life, being outside, working in the yard, camping in the Uintah Mountains, and traveling with dad for the National Onion Association. Most of all she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She had a witty sense of humor that brightened all who knew her. She was always there with a listening ear for anyone in need.
Our family was very blessed to learn many valuable lessons from her 84 years, including patience, having a positive attitude, selfless service, compassion, independence, and enduring to the end.
Thanks mom, for letting us know "it will all work out."
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Green, her parents, and her brother Glenn Cook.
She is survived by her son Jon (Carri) Green; daughter Kami (Dan) Smith; daughter Karolee (David) Clark; 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family is extremely grateful to the staff of Envision Hospice Care for the loving compassion given to mom in her time of need.
Funeral Service for family will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. A family viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: