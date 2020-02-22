June 20, 1933 ~ February 11, 2020
Carolyn Fae Child Pincock passed away on February 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Carolyn was born on June 20, 1933, in Ogden, Utah to Roy and Ellen Rundquist Child. She was part of a large family with five sisters and two brothers.
Carolyn loved her family and enjoyed close relationships with each brother and sister. She loved to entertain, throwing numerous bridge parties for friends, BBQs and holiday gettogethers for family.
She was happiest when her home was full of people, especially children. She enjoyed knitting and quilting. She created a quilt for each one of her children as they went off to college.
In 1952, Carolyn met Don Pincock at Utah State University. They married November 27, 1953 and were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they raised four children and now have a posterity of 17 grandchildren and 11 ½ great-grand children (due in May). Favorite family memories include boating at Hyrum Dam, the annual bottling of tomato juice, and trips to Disneyland.
Carolyn graduated from Ogden High School and attended Utah State. She was employed by the phone company for 30 years and worked as a phone operator and in the business office. After retiring, she worked at Rainbow Gardens. She considered this her “fun” job.
Carolyn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various callings. She loved the 60th ward and enjoyed her time there.
She is survived by her loving husband, Don; her four children, Pam (Brad) Russell, Michael (Riki) Pincock, Paige Jensen, and Trish Swanson (Jeff Draper) as well as her 17 grandchildren and 11 ½ great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Joann Sarlo; and many in-laws and beloved nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her eldest brother, Robert (Carole) Child; and sisters, Bernice Orrock, Jean (Don) Stocks, Sharon (Warren) Kennedy, Lois (Ron) Cottle, and younger brother, Dick (Carolyn) Child.
The family wishes to thank Visiting Angels, especially Kim who took good care of her for the past year. We also wish to thank the wonderful staff at IMC in Murray who were very supportive.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.