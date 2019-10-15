Having completed all she was sent to earth to do, Carolyn Hill Coy was called home by Heavenly Father on October 12, 2019. Carolyn passed away due to complications of Dementia and Cancer.
Carolyn was born to Lyle Sessions Hill and Venece Wright Child in 1944. She graduated from Davis High School and Weber State College with a degree in education. After college, Carolyn taught at multiple elementary schools in Davis School District. She taught several subjects over her career, but she most enjoyed helping young children learn how to read.
In 1976, Carolyn married Bruce Coy in the Ogden Temple, and they were blessed with two wonderful children, Shauna Coy and Paul Coy. Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother, and enjoyed baking and gardening. She was also an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she fulfilled many callings, including Relief Society President.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters- in-law, Judy Coy, and Raelene Hill. She is survived by her husband Bruce, children Shauna, and Paul, and her brothers; Dean Hill (Bonnie) and Norman Hill (Stephanie), and by her brothers-in-law; Dale Coy (Joanne), Keith Coy (Daylene), Lynn Coy, and by her sister-in-law; Carol Preslar (Morris). The family would like to express their gratitude for the support of friends and neighbors.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and prior to services from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the same location.
Interment will be at the Clinton Cemetery.
