Carolyn Lee

November 19, 1948 ~ February 19, 2020
Carolyn B. Turnbow Lee was born on November 19, 1948 in Coalville, Utah to Alton 'Bud'^and Gladys M. Turnbow. She lived in Wanship, Utah and later moved to Roy, Utah. She graduated from Roy High School.
Carolyn married Richard A. Lee on December 23, 1976. They lived in many places, including Germany for three years, Turkey for two years, Dugway for 20 years, and finally returned to Roy 12 years ago. She loved reading, knitting, sewing, and being a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; brothers, Al (Linda) Turnbow-Ogden, Ed (Edna) Turnbow-Lava Hot Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Wanship City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: