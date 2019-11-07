1936 ~ 2019
Our loving mom and grandma, Carolyn Marston Andersen, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019, at the age of 83. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 23, 1936, to Maggie Elaine Webster and Joseph Moroni Marston. She was their second daughter.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Arlene and her son David.
She has spent her whole life in Kaysville where she was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Carolyn taught school for 35 years, 30 of those as a 5th-grade teacher at Layton Elementary. She enjoyed being in the classroom and finding fun and creative ways to teach.
Over the last several years she has been visited by many of her students and their families, which has been a joy. Her teaching skills were also used in other capacities, particularly with the 4-H program and helping others to learn the basics of cooking and canning.
Mom has been known for years as "The Corn Lady". What started as a small undertaking with her dad many years ago has become a summer tradition. During this season she spent her days out doing the things she loved.
This was her 55th consecutive year at the corn truck and she was happy to greet and help so many people that have become her friends. She has always had a listening ear and loved to stay up to date on those she saw regularly. It has also been a great project that has allowed her to spend time with her family and to teach us all the value of hard work.
She loved to travel and spent her life visiting places and sharing those experiences with her kids. She has taught us all the importance of time together and creating memories. Her family has been her primary focus.
Carolyn is survived by her children, DeVonya A. Madsen and Kyle Andersen, her two grandchildren, Kailey (Connor) Van Brocklin and Emily (John) Taylor, and one great-granddaughter Avett Van Brocklin.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Kaysville Tabernacle, 198 West Center Street.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 6:00 p.m. To 8:00 p.m., at the Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
We love you and are going to miss you more than words can say. Thank you for all the lessons you have taught us, the adventures you have taken us on, and the love you have given us.
Condolences may be shared at: