Carolyn McFarland Lee
1935 - 2021
Carolyn McFarland Lee, of North Ogden, passed away at home, March 14, 2021. She was born Halloween night, October 31, 1935 in Ogden, Utah. The youngest daughter of Wilford Glen McFarland and Florence Stanger McFarland.
Carolyn graduated from Weber High School, Weber State College, and Utah State University with a major in Early Childhood Education. She taught Kindergarten at Lynn Elementary school in Ogden for many years. After a successful blind date, she and Earl Shaw Lee courted and were later sealed in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they raised four children over the course of a 55-year marriage.
Carolyn supported family through little league, dance, soccer, scouts and many school, church and family activities. She was a Jazz fan, loved playing the piano, camping, canning, sewing and crocheting delicate edges on baby clothes. Her fancy edges were a favorite for grandkids to play with. She also loved decorating for holidays, Halloween being her favorite.
She is survived by her sister Luceil Prince, children Earl Lee of North Ogden, David (Lisa) Lee of Syracuse, Kevin (Michelle) Lee of North Ogden and Linda (Thayne) Shaffer of North Ogden; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings.
In place of a formal funeral, a viewing will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on March 19th from 11:30 to 12:30. Following the viewing, a family graveside dedication will be held. Internment at the Ogden City Cemetery. If you have fun memories or want to express condolences, please visit www.myers-mortuary.com.