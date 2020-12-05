Carolyn NuRae Spencer
February 10, 1960 - November 21, 2020
On November 21st, Carolyn NuRae Spencer passed away surrounded by loved ones. Cancer may have taken her, but it never took her positive outlook. She fought hard for everyone she loves. If cancer was a person, it would be on her list of "I'm going to kick it's ass". She was born in Pocatello, Idaho on Feb. 10,1960 to Mert Carney and NuRae Thompson.
She was a loving wife to Fred Spencer. They were married May 5th, 2012. Their funny bantering was a highlight of their relationship. She is also Mother to her boys, Nick and Matthew. Being their mother was something she was most proud of. She is Grandma to her 11 wonderful grand-babies who never left without knowing how much they were loved. Her favorite saying to them, "Be smart. Make good choices." She was a good friend to all. She would listen when you needed it, and always told you exactly how she felt. She never held back. If ever you left her home without feeling cared for, you weren't paying attention. Her love was wrapped around cleanliness, the wonderful food that was always available, and her wit. She loved to care for others.
Carolyn graduated from Roy high school in 1978. Earlier this year she retired from Autoliv after 22 years. Leaving was one of the hardest things she had done. Her work friends were her other family. We would like to thank the oncology department that helped Carolyn at McKay Dee Hospital. She made so many friends that were going thru the same as well.
She is survived by her loving husband Fred Spencer. Children: Nicholas (Sara) Taylor, Matthew (Amber) Taylor, Step-children: Kaitlyn Phillips, Cody (Morgan) Spencer; Her mother: NuRae Thompson, step-mother: Carol Carney. Siblings: Stephanie Taylor, Sue (Gene) Larsen, Wendy Thompson, Terri Johnson, Sherry (Gary) Anderson, Jason (Vicki) Carney. her 11 grandchildren and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father: Mert Carney, step-father: Don (Papa) Thompson. Step-Son: Austin Spencer.
We will be having a celebration of life on Sunday, December 6th, 2020. From 1pm to 3pm. It will be held at Warehouse 22 Event Center, 1068 W 350 S Suite A, Syracuse, UT 84075. Masks will be required. .