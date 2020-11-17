Carolyn Piggott Pendleton
Carolyn Piggott Pendleton passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 13, 2020, at her home in South Ogden, Utah. She was born on May 8th, 1937, in Bloomington, Idaho, to William and Blanche Piggott (Dunn). She married Norwood (Woody) Pendleton on June 29th, 1958 and recently celebrated 62 wonderful years together. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, and reading, and she was an avid journalist of her life, but most of all she was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and daughter.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Woody, her three children, Penny, Debbie, and Steven, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, her twin brother Merrill and her sisters Jean, and Joyce. She is preceded in death by her brother Rodney, her father William, her mother Blanche, and step-father Cecil.
There will be celebration of Carolyn's life on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at a private family residence. Those wishing to share their condolences can do so through Lindquist Mortuary at www.lindquistmortuary.com."