June 1, 1937 ~ November 16, 2019
Carolyn "Sue"^Gilbert passed away at the age of 82, on Saturday 16 November 2019 of a heart attack. Born June 1, 1937 to Roy and Mary "Jane"^Hall; she was the older sister to her brothers, Ron and Robert.
Sue attended Idaho Falls High School where she met her future husband, Dale Fisher. She graduated from Murray High School in Salt Lake City in 1955.
On Aug 27, 1958, Sue married Dale; they had five children: Jodie, Rebecca "Becky", Richard "Rick", Melinda "Lindy", and Johnathon "John".
Sue married Chuck Beckstead in 1978. In 2005, she married Lynn Gilbert who passed away unexpectedly that year.
In 2006, Sue and Dan Turner became partners in life. Sue was warm, open, welcoming and loving. Family and friends were the center of her world; she never knew a stranger as she always had a brilliant smile and kind words for all.
A mother to more than her own offspring, Sue nurtured those she took under her wing. She enjoyed square dancing, music, theater, sewing, drawing, painting, and traveling.
Sue worked for Burns Security Agency, Cutter Labs, and retired from the Flying J. She served as a member and officer in the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies. The general duties of Rebekah members are to live peaceably, do good unto all as the opportunity presents, and especially to obey the Golden Rule which is "Do unto others what you would have them do unto you".^ These words defined Sue.
She is survived by her brothers, Ron Hall ( Shelia) and Robert Hall (Chalon), her children, Jodie Bliss, Becky Montgomery, Rick Fisher (Pamela), Lindy Fisher, (Tina), and John Fisher (Dede), nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and her partner Dan Turner.
There will be no funeral as Sue donated her body to science honoring her giving spirit even in death. There is a Celebration of Life on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Sahara Room at the Comfort Suites Hotel and Convention Center, 2250 South 1200 West, Ogden Ut 84401.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the charity of your choice in Sue's name.