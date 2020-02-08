Carrie Ann Randolph

On Friday, January 24, 2020, Carrie Randolph, beloved wife of Gordon Randolph loving mother of two, and grandmother of three, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Carrie was born October 19, 1958, to Edward and Charlotte Ann Dayton. She received her Master's Degree from the University of San Diego in Supply Chain Management and worked at Northrup Grumman as a sub-contract administrator for 20 years. She was an active member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Layton, where she was active in numerous ministries until she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Carrie loved music, art, and the Lord; Traits that she has passed along to her children and grandchildren. She was well known for her Christmas tea parties, servant's heart, and relentless spirit. Her children and grandchildren will always remember her lavender bushes, love of chocolate, and love of travel.
Carrie was preceded in death by her loving father, Edward Dayton. She is survived by her husband Gordon, mother Charlotte Ann Dayton, two children, Bill and Amy Caldwell, and Amber and Jason McFerren; three granddaughters, Grace, Abigale, and Aislinn; two sisters, Terre and Brian Knight, and Tammy DeRossett; her brother, Ed and Stacey Dayton and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her.
A celebration of her life will be held on February 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mountain View Baptist Church, 2585 East 3000 North, Layton Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
