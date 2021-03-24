Carrie Hartley
June 3, 1965 - March 13, 2021
Carrie Hartley died Saturday, March 13, 2021, peacefully and surrounded by the people she both loved and was loved by.
She was born June 3, 1965, and spent her youth in California before returning to Utah as a teenager, where she was able to make a life surrounded by a long chain of friends and family -especially the girls she 'shared' with her twin sister.
From working with her father on the farm to working with her sister at the Ogden Animal Shelter, Carrie most enjoyed the company of family and usually found a way to have them nearby. While boating with former husband Rick Evans or touring Yellowstone with husband Dan Carver, Carrie always made room for 'her girls' to join the party.
As grandchildren arrived outdoor activity was shifted to camping with "grams and grandma", the queens of the campfire.
She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Rick Evans.
She is survived by her identical twin Cathie, sister Cindie, the five girls she considered daughters: Destiny (Ignacio), Justina, Brandy (Brian), Caroline (Daniel), and Ashley (Tyler), as well as their children who knew her best as 'Grams': Zoey, Selene, Bailey, Judson, Abby, Bennie, and Evilyn.
There will be a celebration of Life on Friday, March 26, at the FOE lodge at 975 Wall Ave from 6-9 pm and you are welcome to join us to share stories and smiles. In lieu of flowers we request donations be directed to komen.org for breast cancer research.