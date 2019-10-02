Carroll Blaine McDonald

Blaine passed away on September 28, 2019, in Layton, Utah surrounded by family. He was born on September 6, 1944, in Heber City, Utah to Ray McDonald and Lila Elizabeth Carroll.
Blaine married his sweetheart Linda Kay Slick on May 29, 1965. Their marriage was later solemnized in Salt Lake Temple.
Blaine loved fishing, woodworking and anything outdoors. He also enjoyed scouting with 39 years of service. During his service, he was a Wood Badge Instructor. He also received the district award of Merit and the Silver Beaver. He was in two Bishoprics, the High Council, Stake Missionary, Ward and Stake Employment Specialist, and a Ward Missionary. He retired from Hill Air force Base with 39 years as an Aircraft Mechanic receiving many sustained superior service awards and mechanic of the year.
He is survived by, his wife Linda; sons: Ron B. McDonald (Jenny), Michael B. McDonald (Tracy), and daughter Cindy L. McDonald. Grandchildren: Breeanne, Morgan, Kyra, Ryan, Cody, Taylor, Tana, Alex, Thomas, Laine, and Tait. Great- grandchildren: Caydence, Mason, Ellie, Linkon, Lila, Hazel, Harlyn, and Lainey with Adaline due in November. Nephew Bill Neil and Niece Karen.
He preceded in death by: his parents, daughter: Candy Lynn, sister: LaRae; in-laws Jim and Rhea Slick; and best friend Dee Allison.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Clearfield 8th and 10th Ward Building at 275 North 200 West in Clearfield, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church and again on Friday, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services.
Interment will follow at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road in West Jordan, Utah. Online
Condolences may be sent to the family at: