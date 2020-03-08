Hooper - Carroll Nicholas Crittenden, age 89, of Hooper, UT passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born December 17, 1930, in Ogden to George Carroll and Luella Nicholas Crittenden.
He married his lifetime sweetheart, Alice Rohwer on April 8, 1955, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. She passed away one year ago, just shy of their 64th anniversary. Together they raised six children, with a seventh living in foster care. They spent their life in Hooper, UT.
Carroll was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served three Vietnamese speaking missions with Alice; two in Atlanta, GA and one in Anaheim, CA.
Carroll was a life-long Rockhound. He was a charter member of the Golden Spike Gem and Mineral Society. He was very skilled at jewelry-making with the gems they collected together. He lovingly made jewelry for his family and gave CTR rings generously to everyone around him.
He is survived by his last surviving sibling and loving sister Marth Ann, with whom he had a very close relationship. He is also survived by all of his children: Carolee (Loy, deceased) Beesley of Plain City, UT; Cindy (Ray) Hancock of Hooper, UT; Van Ba (Linh) Crittenden of Las Vegas, NV; Lisa (Mike) Della Lucia of Hooper, UT; Cheryl (Clint) Bennett of Hooper, UT; Brent Jade (Gina) Crittenden of Charlotte, NC; Carlos (Erma) Harvey of Roy, UT. Carroll has 27 grandchildren and 55 great-grand children.
He is preceded in death by his wife Alice, his parents, and brothers; Don, Paul, Herb, and Charles.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Muskrat Springs LDS chapel at 5000 South 5900 West, Hooper, UT. Friends may visit with the family Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment will occur at the Hooper Cemetery.