Caryl Ann Evans Fulton
October 30, 1940 ~ December 23, 2020
Caryl Ann Fulton, 80, passed away peacefully at her home December 23, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona surrounded by loved ones.
Our beloved Caryl was born October 30th, 1940 to James and Wilma Evans in Ogden, Utah.
Caryl was a graduate of Ogden High School.
She was married July 2, 1960 to William P. Fulton III in Ogden, Utah. They were sealed in the Brigham City LDS Temple on July 2, 2013.
Crafty Caryl's many talents included baking, quilting, ceramics, painting and sewing. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
For those of us surviving her, we will never forget her loving nature and bear hugs. Everyone was a potential friend, and that showed in her time with the relief society, visiting teaching, or a short trip to the store.
She and William enjoyed 60 years of traveling together. Some of their adventures were visiting all 50 states, camping, and multiple cruises including New Zealand and Australia.
Caryl is survived by her husband, brother Jay William (Sandy) Evans children: Jeffery (Teresa) Fulton, Lisa (Norman) Lassen, James Fulton, Cheryl (Jerry) Lassen; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Caryl is preceded in death by her parents, James and Wilma Evans.
A Graveside Service will be held for family and friends Saturday, January 2nd, 2021, at Ogden City Cemetery 1875 Monroe Blvd. Ogden, Utah
Those attending will be adhering to recommended Social Distancing & Mask Guidelines.
