Catherine (Irene) Kelly
December 5,1941 - July 30, 2020
Our loving wife and mother, Irene Kelly, passed away at her home.
Irene was born in Glasgow, Scotland to John and Elizabeth Ranachan.
Irene came to the United States, and ended up in San Jose, California.
She came with her husband and two young children, in March 1967.
Irene was a homemaker and Mom her whole life. She was married
to her husband Archie Kelly for 57 years, before his passing last year.
She leaves behind her three children: Kristin (Dan) Frazier, Wendy Montiel,
and Alan Kelly; and her seven grandchildren: Valerie and Natalie Frazier,
Brian, Alphonso, Christopher, Ashley and Kyle Montiel.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, the family will hold a private farewell and
Celebration of Life at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to: www.aaronsmortuary.com