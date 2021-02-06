Catherine Joy (Steele) Beeler
September 18, 1973 ~ February 2, 2021
Catherine Joy (Steele) Beeler, 47 years old from Ogden, UT, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Ogden Regional Medical Center. She was born September 18, 1973, in Provo, Utah to Alfred Lee and Sharon Lee Hutchings Steele. She graduated from Layton High School in 1991.
She married Thomas William Beeler on February 11, 1995, in the Ogden Utah Temple for time and all eternity. They raised two beautiful and exceptionally well-mannered girls together.
Cathy was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many callings including Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society at both ward and stake levels.
She was very creative, loved making crafts, and loved helping others in need. Many times she would be found at her girls' schools supporting not only her own children but many others who would also call her mom. She never let how she physically felt keep her from being the first to offer her help, bake treats, or mentor those around her. Once you became Cathy's friend you were family for life. You would find that she would instantly stop whatever she was doing and come to your aid. That is who Cathy was. She was one of the most selfless, service-minded people you would ever find.
She is survived by her mother, Sharon Lee Steele, Clearfield; husband, Thomas William Beeler, Ogden; daughters, Mikayla (Joshua) Herndon of South Ogden and Katelyn Beeler of Ogden; siblings, Kellie Steele of Clearfield, Dan (Carine) Steele of Alsace, France, Michael (Tanja) Steele of King's Cross, Virginia, Rebecca (Paul) Youngberg of Clearfield, and Emily (Rick) Bybee of Layton; and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Lee Steele; her grandparents and two aunts and by her sister-in-law, Michelle Beeler.
Her family wishes to thank the medical staff and providers who took excellent care of Cathy in her last days.
Family services will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 2 p.m., and will be live-streamed from www.lindquistmortuary.com. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Visitors are to wear a mask at family request. Interment, Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.