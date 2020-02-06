Cathleen Ray, 84, passed away January 31, 2020.
She was born May 21, 1935, the daughter of Carl and Arvilla Hurst Slater in Ogden, Utah.
Cathleen was reared and educated in Ogden, Utah. She also lived in Punaluu, Hawaii.
Cathleen married Eli Keolanui Jr. in June 1952 in Ogden, Utah. They were later divorced. She later married Don E. Ray in September 1965 in Elko, Nevada. He preceded her in death on March 30, 1999.
She worked as a waitress at the Crouching Lion in Kaaawa, Hawaii, China Nite, Star Noodle, Bamboo Noodle and also at the Canton where she met her husband Don.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, supporting Steve in motorcross and watching the Utah Jazz. She spent hours on the phone with her twin Athleen.
Surviving are her sons, Darwin (Estela) Keolanui, Reno, NV; Steve (Melissa) Ray, North Ogden; daughter, Karen (Leabert) Lindsey, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, sister, Athleen Rice, Ogden; and special nieces Vickie, Kathie, Sherrie and Kari.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Don E. Ray and grandson, Leabert "Lea-J" Lindsey Jr.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: