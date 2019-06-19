December 25, 1924 ~ June 10, 2019
Cecile Kennedy, 94, peacefully passed away June 10, 2019, after living a long and healthy life. She was born to Andre' and Solange Petit on December 25, 1924, near Paris, France. As a young girl growing up in France, she excelled in her school studies, even while facing the many hardships brought on by World War II. Because of her trustworthy standing in school she was selected to be a special service communicator. When instructed, she bravely made her way to neighborhood bakeries to pass the word to start baking bread in order to feed French and allied soldiers moving into the area. At such a young age she had wartime experiences that most of us could never imagine.
After the war, she immigrated to the United States (Utah) and studied hard to learn English, pass her citizenship exam and learn to drive. In 1952 she met and married Dwain Kennedy and they raised two daughters; Annette and Colleen. Cecile took her daughters to France many times to visit with family and there were always great adventures and wonderful memories.
She worked at DDO, Ogden Clinic and IRS where she was frequently asked to be a tour guide for French speaking visitors. Dwain and Cecile lived in South Ogden for many years until his passing in 1999. She remained in South Ogden for several years and then moved to Layton with her daughter Colleen. At 91 years old she moved with Colleen and Bill to Brookings, OR where she was so happy to spend time watching the ocean and enjoying coastal living.
She is survived by her daughter Colleen (Bill) Walford of Brookings, grandsons Jeff Sanders and Peter Harrington of San Jose CA, granddaughter Jodie (Mark, Taya, Brennan, Keira) Strecker of Singapore, cousin Joel (Danielle, Irene) Dessaint of Paris, a very caring niece Sharon (Larry) Dallinga of Ogden, UT as well as several other relatives and Kennedy family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dwain, daughter Annette Harrington, and son-in-law Sean Harrington.
Cecile was a dedicated Jehovah's Witness. She was also an animal lover from an early age. Over the years her families in both France and Utah had many dogs, cats and birds as pets and she taught her children to respect and care for animals as well. It was her wish that, in lieu of flowers, donations might be made to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary or the Monterey Bay Aquarium in her memory.
No service is planned at her request. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, South Ogden.
Condolences may be shared at: