Cecilia "Cecil" Sara Jean Dominguez

December 17, 1951 ~ January 9, 2020
Cecilia Sara Jean Dominguez, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend passed away on January 9, 2020.
Early that morning she was welcomed by her parents, two brothers Eugene Dominguez and Larry Ruiz, two grand children Wyatt Dominguez and baby Garvin, all of whom greeted her with open arms.
She was born to Bessie and Rudy Dominguez on Monday, December 17, 1951, in Ogden, Utah, the 5th of 10 children. She grew up in Clinton and Roy, Utah.
Cecil loved to play softball with all her nieces, nephew, and kids. She loved karaoke, playing pool and dancing to any beat. Through happiness and joy, trials and tribulations
Cecil handled it all with humor and love. Her laugh was contagious and once it started it was hard to stop. A cold MGD and Prince could fix everything, even when her beloved Broncos let her down.
When you were In Cecil's presence whether it was music, football, Harry Potter or any of the many things she was passionate about, it was hard not to laugh, have a good time and get caught up in her world.
Cecil is survived by her children: Eugene Dominguez Ogden,Russell Dean Johnson Layton, and Brooke Lynn Garvin (Matt) Layton; grandchildren: Jordan Fontenot, Alexis Fontenot,
Dillon Dominguez, Eugene Jr Dominguez, Amareese Dominguez, Devon Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Tristan Johnson, Drayden Johnson, Mercede Averett, Sam Garvin, Juniper Garvin, her little sweetheart Charlie Garvin and great-grandchild Colby Fontenot.
Cecil's grandchildren held a special place in her heart. She could not be with them as much as she wished, and she wished for it a lot. She will now be with and watching over them always.
Cecil also survived by her loving sisters: Priscilla Whysong, Delores Valdez, Frances Johnson, Tina Balliett; Laura Ruiz, Mary Robison (Bo), brother Rudy Dominguez (Elena), her many nieces and nephews, and her Best Friend and partner Joe Gold.
Celebration of her life, Sharing of Memories, will take place on Saturday, January. 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., at The Genesis Project Church, 3525 Riverdale Rd, Ogden, Utah 84405.
A limb has fallen from our Family Tree
I keep hearing a voice that says, "Grieve not for me."
Remember the best times, the laughter the song.
`unknown
Condolences may be sent to the family at:
9