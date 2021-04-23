Chad Andrew Spencer
Chad Andrew Spencer, 43, passed away from natural causes on April 7, 2021. He was born September 16, 1977 to DeVerl and Martsie Spencer in Ogden Utah.
Chad was raised in Roy, Utah, graduating from Roy High School in 1995, where he excelled in football and basketball. Upon graduation, he began working for his uncle, Reed Spencer, learning the crafts of housing construction. Chad became an accomplished finished carpenter, and worked for many construction companies along the Wasatch Front. He also worked as a maintenance worker in Ogden for the state of Utah. He later worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Salt Lake Temple in the maintenance department.
Chad married Theresa Sloan in the Bountiful Temple on December 12, 1996. They are the parents of 4 amazing children. They were later divorced.
Chad was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had an infectious personality, and was an instant friend to everyone he met.
He loved spending time with his family, loved his mom's barbecue, loved his children, and the love of his life, Laura.
Chad is survived by his children, Kory (Harley) Spencer, Addison Spencer, Kaden (Abby) Spencer, Konnor Spencer, and a grandson, Flynn. He is also survived by his parents; his siblings, Shannon (Lex) Olson, Kurt (Jody) Spencer, and Trisha (Aaron) McPhie; 10 nieces and nephews, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Laura Lastra.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Roy 1st Ward, 5850 South 2575 West, at 1:00 PM. A viewing will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West in Roy, and prior to the services 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the church.
Interment will be in the Hooper City Cemetery.