January 16, 1974 ~July 5, 2020
CHAD GENE DAYTON, son, husband, father, brother and friend passed away on July 5th, 2020. He was born January 16, 1974, the son of Richard G. and Brenda Warby Dayton.
Chad was born in Ogden, Utah and grew up in Hooper, Utah; graduating from Roy High School in 1992.
He loved hunting, fishing, camping and antique shopping. He enjoyed traveling for work, making friends easily wherever he went.
Chad was a gifted heavy-equipment operator and a member of Operating Engineers Local #3. He loved his pipe-line family who took great care of him when he was away from home. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife, Jamie Lee Campbell of Lapoint, Utah; three children by his prior marriage Christopher, Drake and Brykin; and three step-children Gavin, Max and Bell; his father, Richard Dayton of Hooper, Utah; sister, Charity Dayton (TJ Switzer) of Ogden, Utah; brother, Sheldon Dayton (Jamilyn) of West Weber, Utah; grandmothers, Evelyn Warby of South Ogden, Utah and Helen Dayton of South Weber, Utah and his dear friend, Jim.
Chad was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Dayton; grandfathers, Keith Warby and Theone JR Dayton; and two uncles.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.