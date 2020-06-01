Chad Jeffrey Cook

February 8, 1972 ~ May 29, 2020
Chad, 48, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at McKay-Dee Hospital after a valiant year-long battle with cancer.
Chad was born on February 8th, 1972 to Leonard D. and Connie M. Bowen Cook.
He attended Weber High School.
He was married to Alicia Punches Cook.
He found his vocation, becoming a professional bus driver, first for Greyhound Bus Lines, and later for First Student in Ogden, Utah, where he was proud to transport the Ogden City School District children to and from school for the last five years.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 - From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Premier Funeral Services, 5335 S. 1950 W. Roy.