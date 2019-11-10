1971 ~ 2019
Chad Laurence Cottle, beloved brother, son, and loving father of four, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the young age of 48. He will be deeply missed. Chad was born on July 11, 1971, in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Weber High School in 1989. As a young man, he loved scouting. He earned his Eagle at the young age of 14 with close to 50 merit badges earned in all. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Anchorage, Alaska. He often recalled his mission in Alaska as the greatest two years of his life, and he reminded us of that as often as he could. Following his mission, he earned a Bachelor's Degree from Weber State University.
Chad loved his long-time job at Peterson Inc. where he calibrated tools and welding machines, and lend a helping hand wherever he could. He loved the 70's, 80's and 90's rock music, especially Led Zeppelin and Nirvana. When he wasn't working, he loved watching comedy specials with some of his favorite stand-up comedians. Chad was funny and he passed his humor on to his four children. In his spare time, he was an avid dirt bike rider and loved watching dirt bike racing. He was an extremely hard-working man and father, and was always ready to lend a hand. He would often drop everything to help anyone that needed it. Chad lovingly took on the responsibility of mother and father to his four kids. He was extremely devoted and never gave up when it came to making sure his kids had everything they needed. He was so proud of his kids and family, and expects them to honor his memory by continuing to live good lives, and love and care for each other. He was a kind, funny, and vibrant man that performed his best at everything he did.
Chad was a lifelong resident of Plain City. He was an Elder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he currently served as a primary teacher. He loved his calling.
He will be dearly missed by many friends and family.
He is survived by his children, Christina, William, Allyson and Carolina; his mom, Margene; two brothers and one sister, Lynn (Susan), Brent, Janet (Ivan) Smith.
Funeral services will be Monday, November 11, 2019, held at 1:00 p.m. with a viewing from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the church. A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Plain City First Ward, 2300 North 3600 West, Plain City, UT 84404.
In Lieu of flowers You can Contribute to Chad Cottle Memorial Go Fund Me.
Interment: will take place at the Plain City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: