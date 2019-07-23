August 14, 1941 ~ July 16, 2019
Chamnien (Nien) Stutz, age 77, formerly a resident of Clearfield Utah, passed away on July 16, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV where she had resided for the past 19 years.
She was born to the late Wan and Tar Khamjit on August 14, 1941, in her native country of Thailand. Nien is survived by her husband Theodore; Brother Kon Khamjit, brother and sister-in-law Ray and Satoko, her children: Pom (Sangjun), Diana (Sergio), Todd (Tammy). She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Abella, Imee, Robert, Daryl, Jan Michael, Alicia, Christopher and four great-grandchildren Noel, Briana, Autumn, and Matt. She is preceded in death by her brothers Sungwien, Sawit, Chaluay, and Amnuay Khamjit and in-laws Maurice and Rose Retterath.
A loving mother and homemaker, Nien was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing the most delicious meals for her family and friends. She was a dedicated and loyal wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who tended to everyone's needs in front of her own. Her laugh was infectious and the kindness within her heart immeasurable. You could tell how genuine her love was by the way her eyes smiled when she was happy for you. She had a talent for anything creative, she could do it all. The way she exhibited strength and humbleness was to be admired.
Nien requested for an intimate funeral after her cremation with her family and close friends who are able to attend. The family wishes to thank all of those who have cared for her during her last years and for those who have known and loved her throughout her fruitful journey here on earth.
Memorial service will be held on August 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery at 1325 N. Main St. Las Vegas, NV 89101. Flower donations may be sent to Palms Mortuary on the day of service or if you wish, she would have loved for a charitable donation in her name to any of the Thai temples (Wat) in Ogden or Layton, Utah.
