September 20, 1932 ~ October 19, 2019
Charlene Allen, aged 87, received her wings on October 19, 2019, surrounded by family.
Charlene was born in Morgantown, Kentucky on September 20, 1932. She was married in 1951 to her soul mate and best friend, William Allen. Together they raised four children and, as part of her husband's Air Force career, they planted roots in Alaska, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas, Texas, Spain, Germany, Colorado and Utah.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William Allen; and her daughters Bonnie and Jennifer.
Charlene will live on in the hearts of her daughter Rebecca Snyder; her son Brad Allen; her granddaughters Rian Santoro and Rachael Snyder; grandson Jordan Allen; and her great-grandson Leo Santoro.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Charlene's honor on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 - 36th St., Ogden, UT.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: