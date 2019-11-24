April 8, 1929 ~ November 22, 2019
Charlene Hess Rampton, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019. Charlene was born April 8, 1929, to George Lloyd and Sarah Ruth Hess in Farmington, Utah.
Charlene graduated from Davis High School in 1947. She met Robert E. Rampton on a blind date and they married September 10, 1947, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple
Charlene worked various jobs and retired from Davis School District after many years. She enjoyed music and was active in the Farmington Literary Club and Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Friends, family, and faith were always a priority to Charlene.
Charlene is survived by her children, Robert (Moira), Joan (Fred), Ruth Ann (Jeff), Steve (Jody), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sister, LoyDeen.
Charlene is proceeded in death by her husband Bob, parents, and sisters, LaDell and Joyce.
The viewing will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Farmington City Cemetery.
Thank you to Apple Tree Assisted Living and Brio Hospice Care.
