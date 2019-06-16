Charles Chris "Bud" Anderson

September 16, 1931 ~ June 5, 2019
Our dear Dad, Grandpa, and Great-grandpa passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born September 16, 1931, in Ogden, Utah where he grew up, one of three children to Christian and Marguerite Clements Anderson. All have preceded him in death. He graduated from Ogden High School before serving in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from HAFB after 32 years, working as a Parachute Rigger and Repairer.
Dad met the love of his life, our Mom, Jackie Hanson at St. Benedict's Hospital where he worked as a psychiatric attendant for a brief time and she was in Nursing Training. They were married in Evanston, Wyoming on September 23, 1955, and had 58 wonderful years together until Mom's passing in 2013. These past six years were hard for Dad and he remained heartbroken.
Everyone that met Dad loved him. He was a character and quite the jokester, he made everyone laugh with his smart wit and funny faces. He always had a story to tell because of his many adventures growing up. Dad loved fishing and camping in his motor home and feeding the chipmunks at Marsh Lake. Because of his occupation, he became a master at sewing and could make anything! Many friends and family received some of his creations. He was very generous and proud of his work.
He cherished his family and is survived by his five children - Pixie (Scott) Hollands, Marci Hernandez, Reed (Ellen) Anderson, Randy Anderson and Ryan (Debbie) Anderson, his nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his cousins Bob and Jack Fitzgerald and their families and his niece, Chris Sterling and her family. He's already missed by his kitty who brought him great comfort and companionship after Mom's passing.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Gary Holland, Joy, Amber, Alyx, Anna, and Cathy of Comfort Worx Hospice and to JoEllen and Jessica of Homewatch CareGivers for their kind and loving care of Dad. Without them, his granddaughter Jackie, our sister Marci and granddaughter Destry who both moved in to help care for him, Dad would not have been able to stay in the comfort of his own home these last several months. We would also like to thank Ron Benson for being such a wonderful friend to Dad, helping him and keeping him company and his neighbors of many years, Debbie and Keith Ross and Eric Blowers for their friendship and care.
Dad requested that there be no public service. Dad and Mom will be inurned together at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.
