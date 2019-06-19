December 26, 1938 ^ June 14, 2019
Charles Earl Hall, passed away in Preston, Idaho on June 14, 2019. He was born in Ogden, Utah to Earl Elisha and Helen Maurine Shaw Hall. He graduated from Weber High School. He married Margaret (Maggie) Sorenson; later divorced. He married Lucretia Tilley.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and 4-wheeler rides. He also enjoyed making bread, canning, making fruit leather and drying fruit.
He is survived by his wife Lucretia; children, Pennie Wheeler, Marcie Ann Fernelius, Shayne C. Hall; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Maureen and Vera and his son, Dennis.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Interment will be in McCammon, Idaho on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Please make donation to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
