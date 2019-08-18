June 3, 1953 ~ August 12, 2019
Charles Edward Surles passed peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina on June 3, 1953, to Herman and Helen Surles. He moved to Utah around age 10, and attended North Davis Junior High and Clearfield High School. His junior year he went on to state for wrestling and graduated in 1971. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Casey, in January of 1972. They had two children and went their separate ways in 1979. He loved watching his team the Minnesota Vikings. He loved bowling with his kids and grandkids. He will be dearly missed by all of us but we will see him again someday.
He is survived by his children, Chantil (Garrett) Schroeder, Clearfield, UT; Robert (Karen) Surles, Fruit Heights, UT; six grandchildren: Shelby, Riley, McKenna, Sladen, Anthony, and Stockton and four great-grandchildren: Bryson, Nova, Paxton, and River. He is also survived by his three brothers, Kenny, Ricky, and David and his baby sister Sherri and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Michael and Herman.
The family would like to thank the staff at Avalon Health Care, Lakeview Hospital, and Bristol Hospice for the care they provided for him.
A balloon ceremony to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
