Charles Joseph Rohwer
October 10, 1934 - July 7, 2021
Charles Joseph Rohwer, 83, passed away July 7, 2021. He was born October 10, 1934 to Lawrence and Virginia Rohwer in Ogden, Utah. Charles Joseph Rohwer attended Ogden High School.
Today July 7, 2021 we lost a great man, father Charles Joseph Rohwer.
He enjoyed spending time with family and all the times he and Betty traveled in their motor home.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Lee Genta and grandson Justin Wayne Cole.
He was preceded by his brothers: Dale, Gene and Larry Rohwer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Waterfall Atrium, 836 - 36th St., Ogden, UT 84403
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com