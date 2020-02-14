August 4, 1936 ~ February 8, 2020
TAYLORSVILLE - Charles Myron Mabey Jr., 83, passed away Sunday, February 8, 2020. He was born August 4, 1936, in Ogden, Utah, the son of Charles Myron Mabey Sr. and Lucille Pullum Mabey.
Chuck served in the Utah National Gaurd and the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring after 20 years of combined service. He was employed as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, Clearfield, Utah Post Office, retiring after 20 years as well.
He married Jewell Stein on August 25, 1957. They were later divorced. He married Linda L. Barnes on August 5, 1986, and spent 33 wonderful years together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter in law Maria Mabey and his son in law Lonnie Shomaker. He is survived by his wife Linda, her many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His children, Jeff Mabey and Wendy Empy and many grandchildren. His brother, Richard "Dick" Mabey.
As per Chucks wishes, there will be no services.
Cremation, IPS Mortuary and Crematory Taylorsville, Ut. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date.