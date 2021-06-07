Charles Patrick
June 1, 2021 A man of greatness, kindness, unselfishness, courageous, giving and loving, served his community, his church and his country. He was always kind, thoughtful and always had a kind word, never complaining even in all his sickness, he was always asking "Can I help you," or "Do you need something."
His name is Master Sergeant Charles Patrick. He took off his earthly wings and to flight to Heaven. I am so grateful and thankful that God chose him to be my Dad. He accomplished a lot in his lifetime.
So kind, always so giving, very unselfish in every way, I say this NOT because he is my dad, but because of the human being he is. I say he is and not he was because he still lives with me in spirit.
My dad went to war as a boy of fifteen. Turning sixteen in a fox hold in South Korea with a machine gun in his hand. To return a man with a dream and a vision for himself and his life. Years later went to the war in Vietnam, to become one of the advisors to the Vietnamese Army. Charles was a world traveler, he could speak and write several languages fluently, self taught.
He was a master with numbers, an avid reader; he loved sports playing fast pitch softball, baseball, basketball. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, restoring and working on old cars and airplanes. He had a collection of old cars.
Charles was awarded numerous medals including, the Bronze Star, Vietnam Honor Medal and the Army Occupation Medal. He served as crew chief to the Thunderbirds, Blue Angels, and Hill AFB Fighting Falcon. He loved his job as an Aerospace Technician Electrician. The guys he worked with would say if anyone can fix it and put a plane in the air it was Charles.
He loved his Crockpot; his specialty was any kind of beans. Charles could make a very nice pancake.
It was an honor and a pleasure to take care of my dad. He lived a very good and honorable life. That's a great human being! I can say almost every day of his life my dad would tell me he loved me. Even after he lost his voice. People will tell you anything. Actions speak louder than words. His actions were very loud, very loving, very caring, unselfish and kind. He always had a beautiful smile and passed away with a big beautiful smile. I am going to miss you Dad every second of my life. Thank you for a very good life you gave us and are still giving us.
My dad fought a good battle maintaining his independence as long as he could, always keeping his pride. In the face of adversity he fought. Charles fought the disease with All of HIS inner strength and Self-Esteem and continued to be Thankful for the quality of life he had, never wavering from his faith like a oak tree in a storm that was my dad's way with anything he did! Always his Best!
We would like to thank the staff of Caregiver Network, Dr. Michael Allred and staff, Dr. Carl gray and staff, Veterans Administration and friends. Special thanks to the Layton Kool - The Gang.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Opal L. Patrick, daughter Jacqueline R. Patrick, Layton, UT, sister Hazel Green, Houston, TX, and Ethelene Williams, Chicago, IL... He was preceded in death by his sister Odell Asberry, two brothers, Elton Patrick and Vernell Patrick.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at True Vine Baptist Church, 197 W. 100 S., Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral service.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Ich liebe dich Fur Immer (German his favorite language and place) = I love you forever.
Tu Vas me manqué pour tou jours = (French his second favorite language) I will miss you forever.
Love you Boogaloo from the Beaver and The Bear.
Bye-Bye See You Later
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.