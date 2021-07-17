Charles Paul Clark
April 27, 1953 ~ July 13, 2021
Charles Paul Clark passed away on July 13, 2021 at home in North Ogden, Utah. He was born on April 27, 1953 in Portland, Oregon, to Thomas Myrl and Fern Arvella Hansen Clark. He grew up in Myton.
He served in the military from 1971 to 1980 then re-enlisted in 1990 to 1996. He then worked on Hill Air Force Base as an instructor for Mechanics and Air Craft Maintenace till he retired.
Charles is survived by his wife, Cathy Leilani Sorensen; children, Christopher Charles Clark, Colorado, Bradley Wayne Clark, Ogden, Thomas Joseph Clark, North Ogden, and Christopher Jordan Sorensen, North Ogden; nine grandchildren; brother, Rodney Clark; and sister, Wilma Cook. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Deloa Clark; granddaughter, Ivy Mae Clark.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Camp Williams - Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road at 2:30 p.m.
I want to thank Visiting Angels, Sun Crest Hospice and Lindquist Mortuary for taking good care of him.
