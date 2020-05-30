Charles R. Matthews

BRIGHAM CITY - Charles Richards Matthews, 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Ogden, Utah
He was born on October 16, 1949 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Elmer Richards and Marie Wight Matthews.
He married Betty Stevens on May 12, 1981 in the Ogden Temple.
He worked for many years as a custodian and retired from Flying J.
Surviving are his wife, Betty; one son, Kelly (Heather) Matthews; three sisters, Ann Marie Bon; Liz Lemon Swindle; Martha Ventling.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO BOX 704, Brigham City, Utah 84302 to help offset funeral expenses or call us for Venmo account.
Funeral services will be private on Thursday, June 4th at 11:00 a.m. because of Covid19. You will be able to watch the broadcast on our website at gfc-utah.com and send condolences.
On Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. there will be a drive by viewing at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Please use the west entrance on 600 East to enter for the viewing