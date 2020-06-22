Charles Reeser Carter

On March 1, 1936, in Appalachia, VA I arrived in this world. The second of five children of Charlie and Mary Carter. Carol Lee Crum, myself, Doug Carter, Betty Jo Hubbard and Larry Carter.
On June 9, 2020, my time to depart this world and move on to the next finally arrived. Mind you, none too soon with all the goings on here! Y'all got your hands full. Good luck. I'm so looking forward to arriving at my new destination because the love of my life Ann Carter who departed this world April of 2016, will be standing there with her beautiful smile waiting to give me one of her loving hugs. My son Jim Carter who departed us February of 2020, my grandson Conner Meakin who I'll get to meet for the first time, my mom and dad Charlie and Mary Carter, my brother Doug, my sister Betty Jo along with a whole host of other relations will be there to welcome me. Don't think one of my Uncles will be there but that's another story. Just kidding.
ln 1954, I joined the U.S. Air Force serving proudly for the next 21 years. Duty stations included Japan, France, Guam, Louisiana and Utah. Retiring and settling down in Clearfield Utah after a very rewarding military career. I went to work for the civil service working another 15 years before retiring completely.
On June 12, 1958, I married the love of my life Theresa Ann Carter. We were together 58 years when she left this world. But now we will be together again for our 62nd anniversary.
We had two boys Rob and Jim Carter. Rob married Eileen Scott and they gave us three beautiful granddaughters. Natasha, Whitney, Cassandra and one handsome grandson Taylor. Jim married Kaylene Hickenbotham and they gave us three beautiful granddaughters as well. Brandi, Kristal and Kristin. Between the seven grandchildren they given us 12 great-grandchildren. six boys on Jim's side and four girls and two boys on Rob's side. All of which are loved so deeply by their grandma and grandpa. I hope for nothing but loving blessing for all of you. Grandpa loves you all. Thank you all for fulfilling our lives.
To my friends, it has been an honor that you would share your precious time and kindness with me. Look me up when you get here. I'll be easy to find just follow the smell of the smoker and the BBQ that's where I'll be.
God Bless You All
Chuck
A celebration of life will be held for Chuck at the Leadership Learning Academy in Layton, UT, On July 2, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The address is 100 W. 2675 N. Layton, UT 84041.
A private interment will be held July 3, 2020.
Cremation under the direction my Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah.
Send condolences to the family at: www.myer-mortuary.com