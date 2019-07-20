February 2, 1931 ~ July 13, 2019
Charles W. 'Chuck' Massey passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.
He was born February 2, 1931, in Alameda, California to Cornelius F. Massey Sr., and Dorothy Ann Bittleston Massey. The family moved to Yelm, Washington, where he graduated from Yelm High School in 1949.
He then joined the US Navy where he served as a SeaBee in the Mobile Construction Battalion stationed in the Phillippines during the Korean War from 1950-1954.
Together they had two children, Timothy Charles Massey (Elaine) and Patricia Kay Massey Samuelsen (Steve) and four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He worked for Republic Steel in Seattle, WA, then Nauman Hobbs in Phoenix, Arizona. He belonged to the Free Masons where he held the honor of Master in the 70's, and he also was active in the Shriners in the 80's.
After the death of his wife Geri, Chuck moved back to Utah, where on February 14, 2009, he married Sydney P. Willis, they were sealed in the Logan Temple on April 23, 2013. He was a great dad to her three children, Derek Wheelwright, Kristen Brown (Nate) and Morgan Lickey, and 'Opa' to her four grandchildren.
He was a master stained glass artist and taught classes at the Farr West Senior Center where he was loved by all. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping, cooking, oil painting and visiting with family and friends. He served as the Chairman of the Home Owners Association at Westwood Village.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served and attended the Westwood Ward where he was the secretary of the High Priest Quorum for many years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Farr West Senior Center at 1896 North 1900 West in Farr West on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. for family and friends.
Chuck will be interred at the Tahoma National Cemetary in Kent Washington with full military honors.