Charles "Wayne" Peters
November 26, 1944 ~ December 28, 2020
Wayne Peters, 76, of Riverdale, Utah, passed away on Monday evening after a long, painful struggle with debilitating back condition. He is now in heaven with Jesus, with a new back and no pain.
He was born east of Muse, Oklahoma to Clarence and Ethel Peters and is survived by the following siblings, Dorothy Jordan of Longview, Texas; Shirley (Wendell) Hosey of Mineral Springs, Arkansas; Johnny (Sue) Peters of Trophy Club, Texas; and James Peters of Ponca City, Oklahoma.
Wayne joined the United States Air Force after graduating from high school with honors. He was stationed at several bases, Hill Air Force Base, Utah being the longest. He served a total of eight years. He always wished he had served longer. In his civilian life he was an industrial radiographer for Thiokol Corporation and then Utah Inspection, from which he retired.
In 1964 he married Jeannine Vicars of Ogden, Utah. From that union they had a son Dallas Peters. They later divorced. In 1971 he married Karen Whisenhunt of New Hope, Arkansas. Karen had a daughter Janna Whisenhunt (Jose Rodriguez). Then from their marriage they had Tammy (Tim) Kaumans and Clint (Katie) Peters. Wayne had nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Karen passed away in 1991. Wayne and Karen were members of Layton Hill Baptist Church at the time of her passing. He met Norma Arciaga Copps of Roy, Utah there and her husband had recently passed away also. Wayne married Norma in 2003, and gained three step-children, Jason (Jada) Moon, Chance Copps and Chelsea Fackrell; and three step-grandchildren. Norma and Wayne were married 17 years at the time of his passing.
Wayne loved dabbling in photography, watching old western movies and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He had several of his photographs displayed throughout his home.
Wayne will be laid to rest at the Mt. Joy Cemetery in Daisy, Arkansas next to his former wife, Karen. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, January 7th or Friday the 8th, 2021. Due to Covid, there will be a memorial service here in Utah at a later date.
Special thanks to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, for their loving and compassionate care of Wayne, and for Norma and her family. I would also like to thank the First Responders of Riverdale for striving diligently to revive Wayne and transport him to the hospital.
