Charlie Joseph Hammond
1981 to 2021
Our dear son Charlie Joseph Hammond passed away Tuesday May 4th, 2021. Charlie fought a valiant battle with addiction, and he is now free from this struggle. He is now joyfully reunited with his brother Jackson who he dearly missed. He will be incredibly missed by all. He was always beaming with a beautiful smile and a quick sense of humor. Charlie had a gift of sensing when other people were struggling and an ability to lift them through their pain.
Charlie cherished his two beautiful and amazing children, Simon (5) and Sammie (4), and their mother Kristen. He will now be watching over them from Heaven.
Charlie was born September 2nd, 1981 in Ogden, Utah to Charlie A and Barbara Dean Hammond. Charlie grew up in Kaysville, Utah and is the youngest of 5 siblings. While growing up Charlie had a strong affection for animals including a psycho cat, many dogs, rabbits, birds, guinea pigs, and he is now survived by his little buddy Bosco, a Shar Pei. Charlie enjoyed scouting until he took a rock to the head at scout camp which reaffirmed the Hammond family aversion to scouting and he never returned to scouts. Charlie attended Davis High School where he enjoyed playing soccer with his close friends and teammates. He graduated Davis High School in 2000 and then attended Weber State University. He served a mission in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He married Kristen Hawkins on November 11, 2011 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He went on to work as a project manager in the commercial real-estate field.
He is loved and survived by his son Simon Jackson Hammond, daughter Samantha Charlie Hammond and wife Kristen Hawkins Hammond. His sisters, Sunee (Jon) Redd, Farmington, UT, Micah (Shaun) McElderry, Dothan, AL, and brother Jason (Jamie) Hammond, Kaysville, UT. And parents Barbara and Charlie Hammond, St George, UT. He has 13 nieces and nephews who affectionately called him Uncle Buck, and many other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his brother Jackson Dean Hammond and nephew Kyle Harley Topham, his grandparents Carol and Frank Hammond and Harold and Arline Dean. His family would like to offer a special thank you to those who worked with Charlie in the addiction recovery industry for all of their love and support over the past couple of years.
A casual and informal Celebration of Life will be held on Friday May 14, 2021 from 6 pm until 8 or 9 or whenever at Warehouse 22, located at 1068 W 350 S Suite A, Syracuse UT. All are welcome to come and celebrate Charlie's life with us. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to STAR Institute for Sensory Processing in Centennial, CO, website: sensoryhealth.org or to Autism Awareness, website: autismspeaks.org in memory of Charlie. These two organizations have benefited his beautiful son, Simon. You may also go adopt a pet - like a Shar Pei from St George named Bosco. Online guest book and condolences at www.russonmortuary.com.