Charlotte B. Lee passed away on February 25, 2020, at Quail Meadow Assisted Living in North Ogden. She was born July 18, 1936, in Faith, South Dakota, to Luella Voss and Francis Bridwell.
She is survived by her children: Alisa K. Lee, Connie Johnson, Michael J. Lee, David R. Lee; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, one brother, and three sisters.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Elim Lutheran Church, 575 23rd St, Ogden, UT 84401.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.
