Charlotte Brustle Humphries
Charlotte Brustle Humphries, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (omie), daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, returned to her Heavenly Father on May 9, 2021 surrounded by her children.
Born on June 10, 1935, in Leimen-Heidelburg, Germany to August and Karolina Victoria Suntz Brustle.
She is survived by her four children: Victoria Hansen (Paul), Charlotte Snider (Kurt), Susanne Cerise (Stuart), and Richard Walter Humphreys (Eileen), 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, two brothers, and her husband.
Charlotte was raised and educated in Germany. She moved to the United States, where she met and married Richard Layton Humphries. They were married on April 12, 1968, marriage later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on May 7, 1993. Richard passed away on May 8, 2016.
She was always involved in her children's activities and served many hours in the PTA in support of them. She was a strong, loving and supportive mother in all they did.
Charlotte's joy in life was her family. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, bowling, hosting a good German party with lots of dancing and authentic German food and spending time with her husband, two dogs and family at their mountain property in Huntsville, UT. She loved serving others.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. One of her favorite callings was doing German extraction.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 East Crestwood Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main.
In lieu of flowers, plant a tree, donate blood, take your family out to a nice dinner, and have a Pepsi with no ice.
