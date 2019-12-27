Charlotte La Dean Zufelt Fairchild

November 5, 1933 ~^December 21, 2019
Charlotte L. Zufelt Fairchild passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 5, 1933, in American Fork, Utah to Arthur Zufelt and Emma Jeannett Fillmore Zufelt.
On January 9, 1950 she married the love of her life Boyd Bell Fairchild in San Jose, California. They enjoyed 48 years together until his passing on December 3, 1997.
She was a member of the Rock Cliff 6th Ward. Surviving are two children; Irene L. Gebhardt of Layton, Utah and Boyd A. (Skip) Fairchild of Clearfield, Utah; nine grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five sisters, one brother. Also two grandsons, Justin Boyd Eades and Jason Cole Fairchild, and one great-grandson Tyler Joshua Fairchild.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary and Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th St., Ogden, UT 84403.
