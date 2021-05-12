Charlotte Rose Dunn
Charlotte Rose Dunn, 85 of Copperas Cove, Texas passed on from LSRC in Lampasas, Texas on May 7, 2021. Charlotte had lived in Copperas Cove since 2016, moving there from Ogden, Utah. She was born on June 24, 1935 in Tamms, Illinois to Julia Sheltie Maze and her husband, Mr. Maze. Charlotte was of the Christian faith and she was a devoted mother, grand, great-grand, and great-great grandmother. Charlotte married Edgar Heath in Ogden, Utah.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Heath, three daughters, Betty Hale, Mary Harrison, and Brenda Six, one sister, Kathryn Thomas, one brother, John Roods and by one grandson, Robert Perea.
She is survived by two sons, Wesley Ray Dunn (Jennifer) of Copperas Cove, and Dewayne Eddie Heath of Ogden, Utah, two daughters, Carolyn Jensen of Ogden, and Cynthia Taylor (Chad Warren) of Copperas Cove. She has one brother surviving, George Roods, and two sisters, Myrtle Ransom and Cathryn Hardin, all of Ogden. She has 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren that also survive.
The funeral service for Mrs. Dunn will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 15th at Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas. Visitation time will be on Friday, May 14th from 6-8 PM.
Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Lampasas.